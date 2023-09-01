Oliver Tree shares new ﻿'Alone in a Crowd'﻿ song, "Essence"

Atlantic Records

By Josh Johnson

Oliver Tree has shared a new song called "Essence," a track off his upcoming album, Alone in a Crowd.

"Essence" is one of three previously unreleased Alone in a Crowd cuts Tree recently teased on social media. After asking fans to vote on which song they wanted to hear in full first, "Essence" was declared the winner.

You can listen to "Essence" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Alone in a Crowd, the follow-up to 2022's Cowboy Tears, will be released September 29. It also includes the songs "Bounce" and "One & Only."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

