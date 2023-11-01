Oliver Tree says he's playing a concert in Antarctica

Oliver Tree Performs In Perth Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Oliver Tree says he's going to play a concert in Antarctica.

In an interview with Billboard, the "Life Goes On" artist says that the South Pole show is "finally happening at the end of this year."

"I get to finally go to Antarctica and I can't say too much about it," Tree adds. "But I will say that I'm finally making the dream come to life. It's a long time coming."

If Tree does indeed pull off the Antarctica performance, he'll follow in the footsteps of Metallica, who performed on Earth's southernmost continent in 2013.

Tree's latest album, Alone in a Crowd, was released in September.

