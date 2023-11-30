Oliver Tree confirms Antarctica show: "I am finally fulfilling my life long dream"

Earlier this year, Oliver Tree announced that he was planning to play a show in Antarctica. Given the "Life Goes On" artist's well-documented history of trolling, you'd be forgiven if you thought he might be kidding. As it turns out, he was very serious.

Tree is set to join Diplo on a seven-day expedition to the world's southernmost continent, taking place December 13-20. He'll be performing a DJ set under the moniker Dr. Oliver Tree.

The two follow in the footsteps of Metallica, who became the first band to perform on all seven continents when they played Antarctica in 2013.

"After countless years of failed attempts, I am finally fulfilling my life long dream to perform in Antarctica," Tree says. "When I spoke to Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich last summer ... his only advice was urging me to go now because it's about to melt away."

Tree also plans to film a documentary during the trip "in hopes of bringing awareness and raise money to fight against the climate change that’s rapidly contributed to ocean warming and ice shelf melting which is making [Antarctica] disappear at an alarming rate."

Only 100 people will be able to attend, and tickets cost a chilling price of $15,999. For more info, visit InsiderExpeditions.com.

Tree will be performing in slightly less exclusive venues on his 2024 U.S. tour, which launches in January.

