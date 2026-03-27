Oliver Tree channels Fred Durst with new single, 'Deep End'

Oliver Tree has premiered a new single called "Deep End."

The track is accompanied by a video dubbed "Deep End (Limp Bizkit Performance)," which features the "Life Goes On" artist wearing a backward red baseball hat, à la Fred Durst.

You can watch the "Deep End" video on YouTube.

"Deep End" follows Tree's February single, "Flowers." Both tracks are set to appear on his upcoming album, Love You Madly, Hate You Badly, release date TBA.

Tree's most recent album is 2023's Alone in a Crowd.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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