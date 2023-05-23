The Offspring congratulates Josh Freese on joining Foo Fighters: "Well deserved!"

Prior to making his debut with Foo Fighters, Josh Freese spent the last two years drumming with The Offspring. Now that his new gig has officially been revealed, the "Come Out and Play" outfit has shared a note congratulating their former bandmate.

In a Facebook post, The Offspring writes, "We're very happy for, and proud of our friend Josh Freese on joining Foo Fighters."

"Well deserved!" the band adds, alongside a drum and the celebratory hands-raised emoji.

Freese, who's also played with bands including Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle and Guns N' Roses, was announced as the new Foo Fighters drummer during a streaming concert Sunday. He'll man the kit for the band's upcoming tour, their first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. The outing launches May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

A week before the Foos news broke, The Offspring announced that they themselves had a new drummer: Brandon Pertzborn, formerly of Marilyn Manson and Suicidal Tendencies. Following their current tour of Europe, The Offspring will launch a U.S. tour in August supporting their latest album, 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll.

