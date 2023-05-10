The Offspring & QotSA artwork designer Frank Kozik has died

By Josh Johnson

Artist Frank Kozik, who designed the covers for albums including The Offspring's Americana and Queens of the Stone Age's self-titled debut, has died. According to Pitchfork, he was 61.

An Instagram post written by Kozik's wife, Sharon, reads, "We are devastated to inform you that Frank Kozik passed away unexpectedly this past Saturday."

"Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each of the genres he worked in," the post reads. "He dramatically changed every industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey, and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express."

In addition to his work in graphic arts, Kozik directed the video for Soundgarden's "Pretty Noose" and was the creative director for the collectibles company Kidrobot.

