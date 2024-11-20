The Offspring premieres new 8-bit & 'fighter jet' videos

Disney/Raymond Liu

By Josh Johnson

The Offspring has premiered a pair of unique videos.

One is an 8-bit version of "The Kids Aren't Alright," celebrating the song hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify. The clip features old-school video game recreations of frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles as they make their way through an Offspring-themed, Super Mario-inspired level.

The other is a "fighter jet video" accompanying "Light It Up," a track off the newest Offspring album, SUPERCHARGED. It features footage of Holland, who's a licensed pilot, flying an Albatross aircraft.

You can watch both videos streaming now on YouTube.

