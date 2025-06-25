The Offspring premieres 'Come to Brazil' video

THE OFFSPRING Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

The Offspring's video for their song "Come to Brazil" makes good on its promise.

The newly premiered clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, features footage of the "Self Esteem" outfit's run of concerts in Brazil in March.

"WE CAME TO BRAZIL," The Offspring says. "And while we were there, we filmed a music video!"

The origins of the song stem from The Offspring noticing comments on their social media from fans asking them to play Brazil.

"Come to Brazil" appears on The Offspring's 2024 album SUPERCHARGED, which also includes the singles "Make It All Right" and "OK, But This Is the Last Time."

Having gone to Brazil, The Offspring will launch a U.S. tour in support of SUPERCHARGED in July. The bill also includes Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

