The Offspring joins lineup for 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest

The Offspring has joined the lineup for Canada's 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest.

The "Come Out and Play" rockers will play the festival on July 11 in place of Neil Young, who canceled his upcoming tour dates with Crazy Horse due to health reasons.

Ottawa Bluesfest takes place July 4-14. The bill also includes headliners Nickelback, Mötley Crüe and Jelly Roll.

For more info, visit OttawaBluesfest.ca.

The Offspring, meanwhile, recently announced a new album, SUPERCHARGED, due out Oct. 11. Lead single "Make It All Right" is out now.

