The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, 311 playing 2026 SEMA Fest

Dexter Holland and Noodles of The Offspring perform onstage at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World and 311 are performing at the 2026 SEMA Fest, taking place Nov. 6 in Las Vegas.

The annual festival closes out Vegas' SEMA Week, described as a "major trade-only automotive aftermarket event."

"SEMA Fest represents where our industry is headed, at the crossroads of innovation, lifestyle, and cultural relevance," says SEMA executive Tom Gattuso in a statement. "By bringing together the world's premier automotive gathering with iconic music, immersive automotive experiences, and enthusiast access, we are creating a powerful platform that expands the reach of car culture, strengthens engagement with new audiences, and sends SEMA Week out on a high-energy, high-impact note."

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For more info, visit SEMAFest.com.

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