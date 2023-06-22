The Offspring announces ﻿'Time to Relax'﻿ podcast

The Offspring now has a podcast.

Time to Relax is hosted by frontman Dexter Holland and guitarist Noodles, as well as longtime friend Jason "Blackball" McLean, who you may know as the guy who sings the "You gotta keep 'em separated" line on "Come Out and Play."

"I'm looking forward to talking to friends about music, and sharing our life experiences in the punk rock scene," Noodles says. "I'm also excited to share my expertise on whatever I just read on the internet. It's a podcast!"

The first episode of Time to Relax, featuring Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge as the guest, is out now.

In addition to listening to The Offspring on your podcast platform of choice, you can catch the band live on their upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off in August.

