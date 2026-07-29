The Offspring announces US 'Just the Punk Stuff' show

The Offspring performs during Lollapalooza 2024 at Parque Cerrillos on March 16, 2024 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The Offspring is bringing their 'Just the Punk Stuff' show to the U.S.

As previously reported, the "Come Out and Play" rockers announced a pair of concerts in Quebec, Canada, for August focused on older material and deep cuts. They've now added a third 'Just the Punk Stuff' show taking place Sept. 18 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

"We're going to play only the punk stuff, the old stuff, the songs dear to us—our roots, the place we came from," The Offspring said.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. For more info, visit Offspring.com.

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