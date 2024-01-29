ODESZA announces The Last Goodbye Finale concerts

After giving fans The Last Goodbye Tour in 2022 and 2023, ODESZA will treat fans to The Last Goodbye Finale in 2024.

The shows, starting June 7 and wrapping up July 6, will feature the duo performing multiple dates in select cities, including two nights at LA's BMO Stadium, two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and three nights at The Gorge in George, Washington. There's also a one-off June 29 show at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

The shows, described as a "truly innovative and immersive experience," will feature a special extended set, according to the tour announcement. Opening acts will include Bob Moses, Big Boi, Ben Böhmer and Tinlicker.

In a statement, Harrison Mills and Clay Knight said, "As we look to bring The Last Goodbye Tour to a close, we are overwhelmed with how bittersweet it all feels. The journey to this point has been unimaginable - exceeding all our expectations - and we are excited to show you the final chapter of this experience."

They add, "The new performance starting in June builds upon the live show and allows us to edit, extend, remix and play songs we haven’t before ... we can't wait to share what we have been working on with our fans, both old and new."

A presale starts January 31 at 10 a.m. local time; you can sign up to participate at odesza.com. The general sale starts February 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

