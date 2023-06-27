ODESZA announces new EP, ﻿'Flaws in Our Design'

ODESZA has announced a new EP called Flaws in Our Design.

The six-track collection, due out July 21, was recorded in collaboration with Yellow House, the stage name of South Africa-based musician Emile van Dango. You can listen to the first single off the EP, "Heavier," now via digital outlets.

"'Heavier' was a collaboration that started 5 years ago," ODESZA says. "We discovered Emile/Yellow House on SoundCloud and were immediately drawn to his voice and delivery. After finding success working on a few demos we flew him over from South Africa to work with us in our Seattle studio."

"From the jump, the music had that unmistakable energy of having discovered something special," the duo continues. "We found ourselves drawn to a unique blend of electronic production and Emile's incredible ability to create nostalgic melodies and storytelling lyrics. From there we went about creating a number of tracks and exploring various different combinations of the two worlds."

Flaws in Our Design follows ODESZA's 2022 album, The Last Goodbye, which features the single "Better Now."

