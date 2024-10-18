Oasis won't be filming reunion documentary, Liam Gallagher says

Add a documentary to the list of things that won't come out of the Oasis reunion.

Along with not headlining Glastonbury and not giving interviews, Liam Gallagher has shut down the reports that he and his formerly estranged brother Noel will be putting together a film about how they got back together.

"We're not doing 1," Liam writes on social media in response to a fan asking about a potential doc. "I'm not gonna be in it anyway I'm doing the gigs."

"There's been enough said about this band," he adds. "It's time to get Rocking and Rolling not yapping and scrapping."

Liam's post comes after the U.K. tabloid The Sun reported that various streaming platforms were competing to produce a film about the reunion.

As previously reported, Liam posted that he and Noel won't be doing interviews because "We're scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship." Upon announcing the reunion, Oasis' socials announced that the band "will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year," with Liam later adding that Glastonbury is "full of drips."

As for what Oasis will actually be doing, their reunion tour, which marks the first time Liam and Noel will share the live stage since breaking up in 2009, launches in July 2025 in the U.K. It'll come to the U.S. in August.

