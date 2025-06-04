Oasis tour rehearsals have been 'filthy' & 'spiritual,' says Liam Gallagher

Simone Joyner/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

As we inch ever closer to the launch of the Oasis reunion tour, it appears that the band has begun rehearsals with Liam Gallagher.

In a social media post, the "Wonderwall" singer shares, "We have LIFT OFF ... sounded f****** FILTHY." In response to a fan's question about how the rehearsals are going, Liam replies, "SPIRITUAL."

The Oasis reunion tour, which ends the 15-year feud between Liam and his long-estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, launches in the U.K. in July. The full band lineup that will be joining them has yet to be officially confirmed, though bassist Andy Bell says he'll be taking part.

The tour will come to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!