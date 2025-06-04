Oasis tour rehearsals have been 'filthy' & 'spiritual,' says Liam Gallagher

As we inch ever closer to the launch of the Oasis reunion tour, it appears that the band has begun rehearsals with Liam Gallagher.

In a social media post, the "Wonderwall" singer shares, "We have LIFT OFF ... sounded f****** FILTHY." In response to a fan's question about how the rehearsals are going, Liam replies, "SPIRITUAL."

The Oasis reunion tour, which ends the 15-year feud between Liam and his long-estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, launches in the U.K. in July. The full band lineup that will be joining them has yet to be officially confirmed, though bassist Andy Bell says he'll be taking part.

The tour will come to the U.S. in August.

