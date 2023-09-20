Oasis' ﻿'The Masterplan' ﻿B-sides compilation to be reissued

Oasis' 1998 B-sides compilation, The Masterplan, is being reissued in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The collection will arrive with remastered audio on November 3.

The Masterplan compiled the B-sides off the singles from Oasis' first three albums: 1994's Definitely Maybe, 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory? and 1997's Be Here Now. Among the tracks included are "Acquiesce" and a live cover of The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus."

Oasis is coming up on another big anniversary as Definitely Maybe turns 30 in 2024. While the band remains broken up and the Gallagher brothers have continued to snipe at each other through the press, Liam is planning to celebrate the Definitely Maybe milestone on his own tour next year.

