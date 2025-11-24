Oasis plans to 'pause for a period of reflection' after completing reunion tour

Oasis Live '25 Tour in Sydney Australia Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis walk together on stage to perform as part of their Live '25 global tour in Sydney Australia (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images) (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Imag)
By Josh Johnson

Oasis concluded their much-anticipated reunion tour Sunday in São Paulo, Brazil. As for what comes next for the "Wonderwall" outfit, they need to figure that out for themselves.

In a press release marking the end of the tour, Oasis says, "There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

Liam Gallagher seemed to suggest that Oasis was planning to keep the reunion going into 2026 when he declared "See you next year" during the band's final show at London's Wembley Stadium in September. However, he's since clarified in a social media post that "we need to sit down and discuss these things" regarding the future of Oasis.

Whether or not Oasis will continue to tour in 2026 and beyond, it's hard to call the 2025 tour anything but a rousing a success. The trek, which kicked off in July, saw Liam and his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, play sold-out stadiums around the world, 16 years after the band bitterly broke up in 2009.

"'The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history' found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation," Oasis writes in the press release, referring to a quote from a Guardian article. "From Gallagher Hill [in Manchester, England] to the River Plate [in Buenos Aires, Argentina], from Croke Park [in Dublin, Ireland] on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City of Angels [Los Angeles], the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!