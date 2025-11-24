Oasis plans to 'pause for a period of reflection' after completing reunion tour

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis walk together on stage to perform as part of their Live '25 global tour in Sydney Australia (Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Oasis concluded their much-anticipated reunion tour Sunday in São Paulo, Brazil. As for what comes next for the "Wonderwall" outfit, they need to figure that out for themselves.

In a press release marking the end of the tour, Oasis says, "There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

Liam Gallagher seemed to suggest that Oasis was planning to keep the reunion going into 2026 when he declared "See you next year" during the band's final show at London's Wembley Stadium in September. However, he's since clarified in a social media post that "we need to sit down and discuss these things" regarding the future of Oasis.

Whether or not Oasis will continue to tour in 2026 and beyond, it's hard to call the 2025 tour anything but a rousing a success. The trek, which kicked off in July, saw Liam and his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, play sold-out stadiums around the world, 16 years after the band bitterly broke up in 2009.

"'The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history' found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation," Oasis writes in the press release, referring to a quote from a Guardian article. "From Gallagher Hill [in Manchester, England] to the River Plate [in Buenos Aires, Argentina], from Croke Park [in Dublin, Ireland] on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City of Angels [Los Angeles], the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten."

