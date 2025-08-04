Oasis mourns fan who died during Wembley Stadium concert

Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium Ben Montgomery/Getty Images (Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Oasis has shared a statement mourning a fan who died during the band's five-show run at London's Wembley Stadium.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show [Saturday]," the reunited "Wonderwall" outfit says in a statement obtained by ABC Audio. "Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved."

According to the BBC, the fan died after falling at Wembley, reportedly from an upper tier in the venue.

ABC Audio has reached out to a spokesperson for Wembley Stadium.

Oasis' reunion tour, which marks the first time the formerly feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since 2009, continues Friday in Scotland. It will come to North America starting Aug. 24 in Toronto.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

