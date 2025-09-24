Oasis drops unplugged title track from 30th anniversary edition of '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'

Oasis has released yet another unplugged track from their upcoming 30th anniversary deluxe edition of (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which is due Oct. 3.

This time, it's the song "Morning Glory," which is the album's de facto title track, since it features Liam Gallagher singing, "Well/ what's the story/ Morning Glory?"

The deluxe edition features the original album, plus five unplugged tracks in all: In addition to "Morning Glory" and the previously released "Acquiesce," there are also unplugged versions of "Cast No Shadow," "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova."

While their 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe, made Oasis stars in their native U.K., (What's the Story) Morning Glory? marked the band's international breakthrough thanks to singles "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova" and "Don't Look Back in Anger." It's since gone on to sell 22 million copies worldwide.

Oasis' ongoing reunion tour next travels to London's Wembley Stadium for two shows on Sept. 27 and 28. From there, the band will perform in Asia, Australia and South America, with the tour wrapping up Nov. 23 in Brazil.

