Oasis' ﻿'Definitely, Maybe'﻿ being reissued for 30th anniversary

Big Brother Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Oasis' 1994 debut album, Definitely, Maybe, is being reissued in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The expanded set includes the original record remastered, as well as early, discarded recordings and outtakes. You'll also find a previously unreleased demo version of the cut "Sad Song."

The reissue will arrive on August 30, 30 years to the day the original Definitely, Maybe was released.

The Oasis social media teased the reissue earlier in the week, causing some fans to theorize that the group would be reuniting. However, the famously feuding Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, remain estranged.

Liam, though, is celebrating the Definitely, Maybe anniversary on his own with a U.K. tour beginning in June.

