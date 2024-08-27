Oasis announces reunion shows for 2025

In what is definitely maybe the most improbable reunion in recent memory, Oasis is officially returning.

The "Wonderwall" outfit's long-feuding Gallagher brothers are getting back together for a run of shows through the U.K. and Ireland, beginning July 2025. The dates include four nights at London's famed Wembley Stadium.

A post to Oasis' Instagram reads, "The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over.

Come see. It will not be televised."

Tickets go on sale beginning Aug. 31. For the full list of dates and all ticket information, visit Oasisinet.com.

Oasis infamously broke up in 2009 when Noel Gallagher released a statement saying he could not continue to be in a band with his brother, Liam, for "a day longer." Over the years, Noel and Liam pursued different musical projects, which were often overshadowed by their continued sniping at each other through the press and social media.

For now, though, it appears the hatchet is buried, at least enough to play some shows together. Notably, photos on Oasis social media accounts announcing the reunion only feature Noel and Liam; the band's full live lineup has yet to be announced.

The reunion news coincides with the 30th anniversary of Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe, which is being celebrated with a deluxe reissue dropping Friday. In addition, 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the band's hit sophomore album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, which spawned the singles "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova" and "Don't Look Back in Anger."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.