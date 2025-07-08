Oasis announces ﻿Complete Studio Album Collection﻿ box set

In case you wanted to see what all the fuss is about with the Oasis reunion, the band has conveniently collected their catalog in a new box set.

Oasis: Complete Studio Album Collection is due out Aug. 22 on vinyl and CD. As its title suggests, the package includes each of Oasis' seven studio albums -- 1994's Definitely Maybe, 1995's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, 1997's Be Here Now, 2000's Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, 2002's Heathen Chemistry, 2005's Don't Believe the Truth and 2008's Dig Out Your Soul -- plus the 1998 B-sides compilation The Masterplan.

You can preorder your copy now.

Oasis launched their reunion tour on Friday, marking the first time the long-feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since the band broke up in 2009. So far, the set list has mostly been focused on Definitely Maybe, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? and The Masterplan.

The Oasis tour will come to the U.S. in August.

