Oasis announces US reunion tour dates

By Josh Johnson

Oasis' reunion tour is officially coming stateside in 2025.

The reformed "Wonderwall" outfit will play shows at Chicago's Soldier Field on Aug. 28, East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Aug. 31 and Los Angeles' Rose Bowl on Sept. 6. The U.S. dates will be bookended by performances in Toronto on Aug. 24 and Mexico City on Sept. 12.

Cage the Elephant will also be on the bill.

Registration is open now to submit a private ballot for a presale, beginning Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at noon local.

For all ticket info, visit Oasisinet.com.

Oasis announced in August that they were reuniting, ending the 15-year estrangement between the famously feuding Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel. Their first shows back will kick off in the U.K. in July 2025.

