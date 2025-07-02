Oasis announces 30th anniversary reissue of '﻿(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'

Big Brothers Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Oasis has announced a reissue of their 1995 album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The expanded set is due out Oct. 3. Along with the 2014 remastered edition of the original album, the track list includes five newly produced and mixed unplugged recordings. You can listen to the unplugged version of "Acquiesce" now.

While their 1994 debut album, Definitely Maybe, made Oasis stars in their native U.K., (What's the Story) Morning Glory? marked the band's international breakthrough thanks to singles "Wonderwall," "Champagne Supernova" and "Don't Look Back in Anger." It's been certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The reissue news comes just before Oasis launches their much-anticipated reunion tour on Friday, marking their first live shows since 2009 and ending the long-running feud between brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher. The tour will come to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

