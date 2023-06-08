NYC's Governors Ball officially a go amid air quality situation

The Governors Ball festival is officially still happening amid New York City's air quality situation.

Over the last week, NYC has been under an Air Quality Health Advisory due to smoke traveling from Canadian wildfires, which got particularly bad Wednesday afternoon when the city skyline transformed into an apocalyptic orange.

After issuing a statement Wednesday that they were "closely monitoring" the air quality, Gov Ball organizers confirmed Thursday the festival will begin Friday morning as scheduled.

"We're relieved to see the skies clearing up and reports that it will continue to get better overnight, with significant improvement expected before the fest kicks off tomorrow," the latest statement reads. "After consulting with New York City officials and monitoring multiple weather forecasts, gates will open at 11:45am tomorrow as planned. We can't wait to see you there!"

Gov Ball takes place June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. The lineup includes headliners ODESZA, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo, as well as HAIM, FINNEAS, girl in red and Oliver Tree.

