Nozier confirmed: Kahan shares clip of updated "Northern Attitude"

Noah Kahan has confirmed his collaboration with Hozier.

In a TikTok video, the "Dial Drunk" artist shares a clip of the upcoming joint track, an updated recording of his Stick Season song "Northern Attitude."

"Unfortunately, you are no longer allowed to listen to 'Northern Attitude,'" Kahan says in the TikTok. "I'm broken up about it, I'm heartbroken. As you can see, emotion is pouring out of me, I'm a mess."

"The reason is that you can now only listen to the version featuring Hozier," he adds. "'Northern Attitude' with Hozier is coming out, and that is the only version of the song that I'm comfortable with you listening to, from now until forever."

Kahan and Hozier performed "Northern Attitude" together live at the former's show in Nashville in October.

The "Take Me to Church" singer now joins the growing list of Kahan collaborators, along with Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine.

