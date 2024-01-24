Now it's a holiday: Turnstile announces collaboration with Converse

Turnstile has announced a collaboration with Converse.

The hardcore outfit's collection with the famed footwear brand launches Thursday, January 25. The line includes a black Chuck 70 and a white One Star Pro featuring album and tour-inspired artwork. Both designs feature the Turnstile name on the tongue.

To promote the partnership, Turnstile's Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory have directed a video featuring the band members using their Converse sneakers to pump up a large balloon.

"Turnstile channels their unique aesthetic and passion for skateboarding in this limited-edition collab," Converse shares.

Stay tuned to Converse.com for more info.

Turnstile broke out with their 2021 album, GLOW ON, which spawned the singles "Mystery," "Blackout" and "Holiday." "Blackout" and "Holiday" were both nominated for Grammys.

