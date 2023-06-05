nothing,nowhere. announces fall ﻿VOID ETERNAL﻿ tour dates

nothing,nowhere. has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of his new album, VOID ETERNAL.

The headlining outing begins September 5 in Burlington, Vermont, and comes to a close October 12 in Santa Ana, California. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit nothingnowhere.net.

VOID ETERNAL, the follow-up to 2021's Trauma Factory, dropped in March. It includes the song "CYAN1DE," featuring Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.