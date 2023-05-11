Nothing But Thieves shares new song "Overcome" off upcoming '﻿Dead Club City﻿' album

Nothing But Thieves has shared a new song called "Overcome."

The track appears on the "Trip Switch" outfit's upcoming album Dead Club City, a concept record centered around the eponymous city.

"'Overcome' has always felt like a 'throw your stuff in a bag and get away' song," NBT says. "Dead Club City (the city) would definitely feel enticing for someone like that. We're all battling something, so having a song on the album that would describe why someone would want change felt right."

You can listen to "Overcome" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Dead Club City, the follow-up to 2020's Moral Panic, arrives July 7. It also includes the previously released song "Welcome to the DCC."

Nothing But Thieves will launch a U.S. tour in support of Dead Club City in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.