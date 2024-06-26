Not-so peaceful, easy feeling: Sum 41's Deryck Whibley recalls getting kicked out of Eagles concert

Much like The Dude in The Big Lebowski, Sum 41's Deryck Whibley has an issue with the Eagles.

In the latest episode of his video podcast, in which he tells stories from his life that didn't make his upcoming Walking Disaster memoir, Whibley recalls the time he was kicked out of an Eagles concert for taking video.

As Whibley explains, the show began with a message announced over the PA and shown on the stage's screens asking attendees to not take photos or video during the concert. Whibley didn't think too much of it, but when he tried to film a quick clip, a security guard appeared and yelled at him to put his phone away while waving a flashlight at him.

Whibley obliged and only tried to film once more during a song toward the end of the set. This time when security approached him, Whibley turned his phone on the guard, who then ordered him out of his seat.

"I'm like, 'Am I really getting kicked out of an Eagles concert at this point in my life?'" Whibley says. "'I'm not even drunk!'"

A team of security guards then told Whibley that vocalist and drummer Don Henley warned them he'd be searching YouTube after the show and if any fan footage was posted, they would get fired.

"My first thought was, 'What the f*** is Don Henley doing with his life?'" Whibley says.

"I get it, I'm a performer, I don't like seeing a sea of phones out there," he continues. "But you know what? The world is f****** changing, man."

Whibley feels that a better way to handle the situation would've been for the Eagles to pay for the phone-locking pouches that some bands use.

Walking Disaster is due out Oct. 8.

