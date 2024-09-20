Northern Latte-tude: Noah Kahan teams with Ben & Jerry's for limited-edition charity flavor

In retrospect, it's surprising that it's taken this long for Noah Kahan and another Vermont icon, Ben & Jerry's, to team up.

The legendary ice cream brand created a limited-edition flavor called Northern Latte-tude to raise money for Noah's charity, The Busyhead Project. And when we say limited-edition, we mean it: The flavor was created specifically for the benefit concert Noah performed in Essex, Vermont, on Thursday night.

Named after his song "Northern Attitude," the flavor combines maple latte ice cream with graham cracker cookie dough and graham cracker pieces. Just from Thursday's event, $15,000 was raised from scoops of the flavor for Busyhead, the non-profit founded by Noah to raise awareness of, reduce stigma about and provide resources for mental health.

Noah's reaction to his special ice cream flavor? On social platform X, he wrote, "F****** pinch me."

The flavor is also available today, Friday, only, at Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops in Burlington and Waterbury, Vermont, while supplies last.

In other Noah news, Sept. 19 was officially named Noah Kahan's Busyhead Project Day by Phil Scott, the governor of Vermont. Scott wrote on social platform X, "Growing up in rural Vermont, Noah understands how difficult it can be to get the help we need, so I'm grateful for his generosity, as he comes home for a show tonight at the Champlain Valley Expo."

Noah replied, "So proud to call this great little state my home and this honor means more to me than words can describe."

