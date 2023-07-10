Noel Gallagher performance canceled, venue evacuated after bomb threat

A concert set to be co-headlined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds was evacuated due to a reported bomb threat.

The show was scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York.

A Facebook post by the New York State Park Police reads, "Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results."

Co-headliner Garbage and opener Metric performed as scheduled before the evacuation.

"We have no idea what happened tonight," Garbage tweeted on Saturday. "We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone!!!"

The tour is scheduled to continue Monday, July 10, in New York City.

