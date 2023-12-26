Noel Gallagher shares demo of "Love Will Tear Us Apart" cover

Noel Gallagher has shared a demo of a cover version of Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart," recorded with his High Flying Birds solo band.

On his version, Gallagher sings in a higher register than the late Ian Curtis' signature baritone, while a string section helps replicate the original song's iconic bass line.

You can listen to the demo now via digital platforms, and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

Gallagher and the High Flying Birds previously covered "Love Will Tear us Apart" during a performance on BBC Radio 2. The rendition earned a reaction from Noel's estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher, who called it "damn rite blasphemous."

