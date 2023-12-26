Noel Gallagher shares demo of "Love Will Tear Us Apart" cover

Sour Mash Records

By Josh Johnson

Noel Gallagher has shared a demo of a cover version of Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart," recorded with his High Flying Birds solo band.

On his version, Gallagher sings in a higher register than the late Ian Curtis' signature baritone, while a string section helps replicate the original song's iconic bass line.

You can listen to the demo now via digital platforms, and watch its accompanying visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

Gallagher and the High Flying Birds previously covered "Love Will Tear us Apart" during a performance on BBC Radio 2. The rendition earned a reaction from Noel's estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher, who called it "damn rite blasphemous."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!