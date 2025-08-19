Noel Gallagher is 'completely blown away' by response to Oasis reunion tour

By Josh Johnson

Noel Gallagher has been "completely blown away" by the response to the Oasis reunion tour.

Speaking to the U.K. radio station talkSPORT in his first interview since he and Liam Gallagher returned to the road together, Noel shares that the trek has been "truly amazing" so far.

"I'm not usually short for words, but I can't really articulate it at the minute to be honest," Noel says.

The tour, which kicked off in England in July, marks the first time the long-feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage since Oasis' breakup in 2009.

"It's great just to be back with [guitarist Paul] Bonehead [Arthurs] and Liam and just be doing it again," Noel says. "I guess when it's all said and done, we'll sit and reflect on it. But it's great being back in the band with Liam."

Noel adds that he'd "forgot how funny" Liam is, and that his brother has been "smashing it" with his singing on the tour.

"I'm proud of him," Noel says of Liam. "I've been fronting a band for 16 years, I know how difficult that is ... I couldn't do the stadium thing like he does."

Oasis' tour comes to North America starting Aug. 24 in Toronto.

