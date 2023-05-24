Noel Gallagher calls Liam Gallagher a "coward"; Liam responds in kind

If you happened to be perusing the Oasis Wikipedia page recently, you may have noticed the "Years active" section lists the year as 2025. That's because a recent U.K. tabloid report claimed that the famously feuding Gallagher brothers were planning to set aside their differences and reunite for a giant comeback show in two years.

While 2025 is a long ways away and anything can happen between now and then, the latest back-and-forth between Noel and Liam makes us less than optimistic.

In an interview with the Outspoken with White & Jordan podcast, Noel was once again asked about the possibility of an Oasis reunion, since Liam recently tweeted that said reunion is "happening." Having previously said Liam "should get his people to call my people" about getting back together, Noel now declares, "[Liam] won't speak to me, he's a coward."

"He should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, 'Look, this is what we're thinking,'" Noel says. "Then we'll have a conversation about it. Until then, he's being a little bit disingenuous."

Liam has now responded in kind, tweeting, "I don't wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD."

For those not fluent in Oasis history, Noel was infamously quoted as saying he hopes members of Blur "catch AIDS and die" during the height of the '90s Britpop rivalry. Liam also played the benefit concert following the 2017 terrorist bombing at England's Manchester Arena, while Noel did not.

All of which is to say that it may be time to update the Oasis Wikipedia page again.

