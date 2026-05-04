Noah Kahan's 'The Great Divide' makes a great showing on the 'Billboard' 200

Noah Kahan has gone from Stick Season to streaming season.

Noah's new album The Great Divide debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 389,000 units. It's his first #1 album and the biggest week for a rock album since the "units" measure was established in 2014. The album also scores the year's biggest streaming debut, racking up over 215 million on-demand streams of its tracks.

On the physical side, The Great Divide scores the biggest vinyl sales week for a rock album since 1991, when Luminate started tracking sales electronically. Meanwhile, Stick Season has returned to the top 10.

The Great Divide also topped charts in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, the Netherlands and Switzerland. In a statement, Noah says, "An album with mostly 5 minute songs doesn't go number one very often, but because I have the greatest, smartest, most dedicated fans in the world, you guys have given me a number one f****** album. Insanity. We did it together, and I'll keep going as long as you'll have me. Love you all."

What both Noah's albums have in common is the fact that he writes about his feelings in an honest and raw way -- something that he says fans often mention to him. As he told ABC Audio, "I think sometimes people say that I'm brave for being emotional or vulnerable."

"I've never really felt like it was bravery. It was always what I was taught to do by my parents," he explained. "So it always means a lot to me when people see it that way."

"But I also think vulnerability is a really important muscle to exercise at all times," he noted. "And so I always hope that my fans are taking that and bringing it into their own lives."

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