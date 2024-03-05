Noah Kahan headlining 2024 Sea.Hear.Now festival

Noah Kahan is headlining the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now festival, taking place September 14-15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The bill also includes The Gaslight Anthem, The Black Crowes, 311, The Revivalists, The Hives and Trey Anastasio Band. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will headline, as well.

Both Gaslight and Springsteen hail from New Jersey, and they're performing on the same day, September 15, setting up the possibility for an onstage collaboration. You may recall that The Boss guests on the title track off Gaslight's latest album, 2023's History Books.

A presale begins Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. ET. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SeaHearNowFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.