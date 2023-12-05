Noah Kahan headlining 2024 Railbird Music Festival

C3 Presents

By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan is headlining the 2024 Railbird Music Festival, taking place June 1-2 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The bill also includes the "Dial Drunk" artist's "Northern Attitude" collaborator Hozier, Counting Crows, Lord Huron and Elle King. Country star Chris Stapleton will headline, too.

A ticket presale begins Thursday, December 7, at noon ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit RailbirdFest.com.

Railbird is one of several festivals Kahan will headline in 2024, along with Shaky Knees, Osheaga and High Water. He'll also be traveling the U.S. on his We'll All Be Here Forever tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

