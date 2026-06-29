Noah Kahan tells fans to stop stealing sign for road he mentioned in song

Vermont may have Stick Season, but that doesn't mean it's open season on signs -- specifically, the sign marking the road in Strafford, Vermont, where Noah Kahan used to live.

In his song "The View Between the Villages," Noah sings, "Past Alger Brook Road/ I'm over the bridge/ A minute from home/ But I feel so far from it." On his Instagram Story Friday, Noah wrote, "I've been informed that Alger Brook Road sign in Stafford has been repeatedly stolen. It is total disrespect to the folks who live on that road and a headache for the town to deal with."

He goes on say, "I hate that because I put the road name in a song that some people have taken that as an invitation to disrupt the lives of the hardworking and kind people who frequent it."

Noah then offers to pay for any replacement signs, and asks the townspeople or the town's board members to get in touch him or his mom. He adds, "I'm really sorry you're dealing with this."

"The Great Divide" singer concludes by reminding his fans "how deeply protective I am over my family's privacy, and of the sanctuary of where I am from," noting, "Please don't disturb these places or people."

Of course, Noah can't go back home to deal with this, since he's currently on his sold-out The Great Divide world tour. He played at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Sunday and is set to play the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday.

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