Noah Kahan teases release of "Forever" song

A much sought-after unreleased Noah Kahan song might be finally getting an official release.

In a social media post on Monday, December 11, the "Dial Drunk" artist teases, "Hi all forever is recorded."

According to setlist.fm, Kahan's played "Forever" several times over the past year. Live footage has made the rounds on TikTok as fans have hoped to hear a studio version.

Notably, Kahan's latest album is called Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever); his 2024 tour is dubbed the We'll All Be Here Forever tour.

Meanwhile, Kahan's continued to put out new versions of Stick Season songs featuring guest artists, including Post Malone, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzy McAlpine and Gracie Abrams.

