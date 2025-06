Artists including Noah Kahan and the reunited Sublime will perform during CNN's 2025 The Fourth in America special.

Also on the lineup are Counting Crows, Cake, 4 Non Blondes, Sting, rapper Nelly, and country stars Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley, among others.

The Fourth in America will air July 4 from 7 p.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET. Along with the musical performances, the broadcast will feature "coast-to-coast firework shows," a press release says.

