Noah Kahan to sing with Kelsea Ballerini at the CMA Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

Earlier this year, Noah Kahan performed with country star Kelsea Ballerini at the Academy of Country Music Awards. On Nov. 20, he'll be performing with her again — only it's a different song, on a different country music awards show.

At this year's Country Music Association Awards — aka the CMA Awards — Noah and Kelsea will sing their duet "Cowboys Cry Too," which is nominated for Musical Event of the Year. Noah won't be the only pop star on the bill, either. As previously reported, Teddy Swims will be teaming up with country star Thomas Rhett to perform their new duet version of Thomas' "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman."

The 58th annual CMA Awards air Nov. 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu. Other performers include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Luke Bryan, who's co-hosting the show with Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

