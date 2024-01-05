Noah Kahan shares live video for "Your Needs, My Needs"

Mercury Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan has shared a new live video for "Your Needs, My Needs," a track off his Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever) album.

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, was filmed during Kahan's headlining concert at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2023. The "Dial Drunk" artist previously shared a live video of "Stick Season" from that same show.

"Trying to live in this night for as long as I can," Kahan says.

After his breakout 2023, Kahan will have an equally busy 2024, which includes the launch of his U.S. We'll All Be Here Forever tour in May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

