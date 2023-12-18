Noah Kahan shares live "Stick Season" video

Mercury Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan has shared a new live video for "Stick Season."

The performance was recorded during the "Dial Drunk" artist's concert at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July.

"This song really has changed everything for me," Kahan told the crowd. "I don't think I'd be playing here without this one."

"I hope you guys know some of the words," he added. "It'd be super fun and adorable if you all sang along."

As you can hear in the video, the crowd knew a lot more than just some of the words. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Kahan will return to the road in 2024 for his headlining We'll All Be Here Forever tour.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!