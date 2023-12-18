Noah Kahan shares live "Stick Season" video

Noah Kahan has shared a new live video for "Stick Season."

The performance was recorded during the "Dial Drunk" artist's concert at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July.

"This song really has changed everything for me," Kahan told the crowd. "I don't think I'd be playing here without this one."

"I hope you guys know some of the words," he added. "It'd be super fun and adorable if you all sang along."

As you can hear in the video, the crowd knew a lot more than just some of the words. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Kahan will return to the road in 2024 for his headlining We'll All Be Here Forever tour.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

