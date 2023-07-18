Noah Kahan releases new version of "Dial Drunk" featuring Post Malone

Noah Kahan has released a new version of his hit single "Dial Drunk" featuring Post Malone.

The collaboration is a "full circle moment" and a "dream come true" for Kahan, who covered Post's song "Congratulations" as a fledgling artist back in 2017.

"The reaction to 'Dial Drunk' has been so incredible and so overwhelming," Kahan writes in an Instagram post. "I never know when or why a song is going to land and to see the meaning and connection you have drawn from this track has inspired me in a way I have never been inspired before."

"You can only imagine my shock and excitement when Post told me he wanted to not only sing on it, but write his own verse," he continues. "Thank you so much Post for blessing me with your involvement."

You can listen to the Post Malone version of "Dial Drunk" now via digital outlets.

The original "Dial Drunk," which currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, appears on Kahan's album Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), a deluxe version of his 2022 effort, Stick Season. Upon the deluxe's release in June, Stick Season shot all the way up to #3 on the Billboard 200.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

