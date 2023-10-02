Noah Kahan reacts to Olivia Rodrigo's "Stick Season" cover

In between announcing a huge 2024 tour, getting named to the TIME100 Next list and the continued success of his breakout single, "Dial Drunk," Noah Kahan's got a lot going lately. You can now add "getting covered by Olivia Rodrigo" to that list.

The "drivers license" star put her spin on Kahan's song "Stick Season" during her performance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, which premiered Monday.

In reacting to the cover, Kahan took to his Instagram Story, first with an image of his eyes wide open alongside the caption, "Olivia just covered 'Stick Season.'" He then shared a screenshot of a BBC Radio 1 post about the performance, to which he added "Holy f***." He concluded with a photo of his dog and the caption, "@oliviarodrigo Penny and I are freaking out."

"Stick Season" is the title track off Kahan's 2022 album. An expanded version of the record, dubbed Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), was released in June and includes "Dial Drunk."

