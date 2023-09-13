Noah Kahan included on 2023 'TIME100' Next list

2023 Outside Lands Music Festival Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson & Andrea Dresdale

Noah Kahan has made the 2023 TIME100 Next list, which recognizes "the rising leaders in health, climate, business, sports, the arts and more."

The "Dial Drunk" artist's inclusion is accompanied by an essay from skier and two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who writes that Kahan's music is "groundbreaking."

"When everyone in the world seems desperate for either perfection or disarray but nobody can seem to figure out which is which, Noah can," Shiffrin writes. "Or better put, Noah Kahan."

Other musicians on the 2023 TIME100 Next list include Ice Spice, Kelsea Ballerini, Kali Uchis and Metro Boomin.

Kahan, meanwhile, is releasing a new version of his song "Call Your Mom" featuring "Ceilings" singer Lizzy McAlpine on Friday, September 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

