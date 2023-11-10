Noah Kahan & Hozier premiere collaborative "Northern Attitude"

Mercury Records/Republic Records

By Josh Johnson

After several weeks of teasing, Noah Kahan's collaboration with Hozier has arrived.

The two link up on a joint rendition of "Northern Attitude," a track originally off the "Dial Drunk" artist's Stick Season album. They previously sang the song together during a show in Nashville in October.

"If you know me at all you know this collaboration is something very deeply special and important to me," Kahan says. "I used to sit down at the table with my guitar and just try to capture a fraction of the emotion and beauty that Hozier encapsulates in each song he writes. It never quite worked, but each song was better for trying."

He adds, "To have one of my heroes performing this song with me is something I'll tell my grandkids, or at least my next dog."

You can listen the Hozier-featured "Northern Attitude" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Hozier now joins the growing list of Kahan collaborators, which includes Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!