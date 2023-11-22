Noah Kahan to headline 2024 Osheaga festival

Noah Kahan Performs At O2 Forum Kentish Town Burak Cingi/Redferns (Burak Cingi/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Noah Kahan is among the headliners for Canada's 2024 Osheaga festival, taking place August 2-4 in Montreal.

The "Dial Drunk" artist joins the previously announced Green Day at the top of the bill. R&B star SZA will headline, as well.

The remainder of the 2024 Osheaga lineup will be announced at a later date. For more info, stay tuned to Osheaga.com.

Kahan will play Osheaga following his U.S. We'll All Be Here Forever tour, which runs from April to July.

